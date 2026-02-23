New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday hailed the technological advances in the Indian education system, reflecting on the 'The Teachers App 2.0.'

The Union Minister earlier today launched the app made by Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group.

Also Read | Madhu Park Ridge Row: Congress MP Mallu Ravi Accuses BRS Leader Harish Rao of Misleading Residents.

Speaking to the media, the Minister highlighted the recent launch of two large language models (LLMs), BharatGen and Sarvam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that similar AI capabilities would soon be incorporated into the app.

Praising the achievement, he described the initiative as "a step forward" in improving governance and operational efficiency in schools and colleges.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on March 1.

"India's education system is gradually moving towards AI in various dimensions. Today, Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group, has launched a new Teachers App... My expectation, and also my suggestion, is that all this will gradually be implemented in the Indian Large Language Model. This time, at the AI Impact Summit, the Prime Minister launched two major Large Language Models in India: BharatGen and Sarvam...The school and college governance model will also need to be improved. Today, we have taken a step forward in that direction," the Union Minister said.

Earlier last week, the Union Minister emphasised that integrating artificial intelligence into education has become a national priority to empower the country's youth.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapan in the national capital, Pradhan emphasised that using AI in the education sector has become a priority for the government now.

"It is our responsibility to provide AI-enabled education to India's new generation. The Prime Minister organised the AI Impact Summit to encourage India's new generation, and they are participating in it. Using AI in education, how we can strengthen our students, schools, and teachers by leveraging AI has become a priority," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)