17 BSF Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive in Delhi, Tripura

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Seventeen personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi and Tripura have tested positive for coronavirus, a force spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said out of the total, seven troops who were deployed as part of an assistance deployment to Delhi Police in the Chandni Mahal and Jama Masjid areas over the past few weeks, have tested positive.

They are part of the 126th and 178th battalion of the force.

The troops have been admitted to an isolation facility of the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida near here.

Eight more personnel, admitted at a force hospital in R K Puram, also contracted the virus and their tests were confirmed over the last few days, the spokesperson said.

These include two personnel who are suffering from cancer and their attendants.

Two more personnel have contracted the disease in Tripura, he said.

The BSF is primarily tasked with guarding Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

