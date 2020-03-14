2 Accuse Man of Staring at Them, Stab Him to Death in Nagpur

Nagpur, March 13 (PTI)A man was stabbed to death by two people after they objected to him staring at them in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at a paan shop in Hudkeshwar area on Friday night.

"We arrested Dilip Uikey and Ankit Bhosale for stabbing to death Ravindra Bhongade. They stabbed Bhongade after picking up a fight claiming he was staring at them," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

