New Delhi [India], March 10: In a spiritually significant interaction that brought together religious guidance and public life, His Holiness Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj of Dwarka Sharada Peeth visited the New Delhi residence of Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator for the ShivSena (NDA) Alliance and Elections. The visit reflected the continuing dialogue between spiritual leadership and social-political stakeholders on the importance of preserving India's civilizational values.

The meeting took place at Dr. Verma's residence in the national capital and was marked by an atmosphere of reverence, reflection, and spiritual warmth. Dr. Verma welcomed His Holiness with deep respect and gratitude, describing the visit as a blessing for his family as well as for those engaged in public service.

Members of the Verma family, including Smt. Anca Verma and Yuvraj Aditeshwar Verma, were present on the occasion and received the blessings of the Jagadguru. The interaction also included an exchange of views on the role of spiritual values in shaping responsible leadership and nurturing socially conscious families.

During the discussion, His Holiness emphasized the timeless relevance of Sanatan Dharma and its guiding principles in contemporary life. He spoke at length about the importance of integrating spirituality into daily family life and highlighted the responsibility of parents in shaping the moral and cultural foundations of the next generation.

According to His Holiness, children who are introduced to Sanatan values and cultural traditions at an early age grow with a strong sense of discipline, humility, moral clarity, and respect for their civilizational roots. He noted that these values play a crucial role in forming balanced individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

The conversation also touched upon the need to preserve India's cultural and spiritual heritage while navigating the challenges of modern public life. His Holiness underlined that spiritual wisdom and ethical conduct remain essential pillars for individuals engaged in leadership, governance, and social service.

Before departing, His Holiness graciously extended his blessings to the ShivSena leadership as well. Using Dr. Verma's phone, he blessed Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament and leader of ShivSena in Parliament. He also conveyed his best wishes and blessings for ShivSena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, expressing hope that leaders in public life continue to work with dedication and commitment toward the welfare of society.

The visit concluded with prayers for the well-being of the nation and reaffirmed the enduring role of spiritual institutions in guiding individuals and communities toward ethical, culturally rooted, and responsible public life.

