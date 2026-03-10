New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The 40th edition of AAHAR, the International Food & Hospitality Fair, opened in New Delhi with a declaration of India's rising influence in the global agricultural market.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, joined by the Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Bartoli, and ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf, highlighted the strategic importance of the event in bridging Indian producers with international buyers.

Also Read | Nikko Natividad Viral Video: Is the Leaked Private Clip Real or Fake?.

Minister Goyal underscored the country's rapid ascent in the sector, noting that India currently stands as the 7th largest exporter of agricultural and marine products globally. Highlighting the government's ambitious trajectory, Goyal stated, "Today, India is the 7th largest exporter in the world of agricultural and marine products, and in the coming days, we will move ahead to become the world's leading exporter of agricultural and marine products."

The fair marks a significant diplomatic milestone as Italy takes on the role of country partner for the first time, a move intended to capitalize on evolving trade relations.

Also Read | Iranian Women's Football Team Bus Confronted by Protesters in Australia After 5 Players Granted Asylum (Watch Video).

Minister Goyal emphasized that India's expanding network of trade deals provides the necessary infrastructure for this growth.

On the impact of international trade agreements, Goyal remarked, "Considering India's emerging impact at the international level, we have signed 9 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 38 countries, which has opened access for India to sell its goods and provide services in two-thirds of the world's markets." He added that exhibitions like AAHAR are essential to "fully utilize those opportunities" created by these formal agreements.

Ambassador Antonio Bartoli echoed this sentiment, focusing on how reduced trade barriers under new frameworks would catalyze mutual economic benefits.

On the potential for enhanced cooperation between the two nations, Bartoli said, "This is an opportunity to highlight how the new FTA will boost both trade and investment in the agro-food sector... Having India lower the trade barriers can create opportunity for more and more companies to come, sell and invest in the country..."

Despite the challenges posed by global conflicts on logistics and flight operations, the Ambassador remained optimistic about streamlining commerce, stating, "We will create fast-track corridors to facilitate the procedures between India and Italy to make trade smoother..."

Addressing the immediate concerns of exporters facing volatility in the Middle East, Minister Goyal detailed the government's proactive measures to stabilize the supply chain and protect profit margins. On the specific steps being taken to support the industry, Goyal explained, "The Shipping Ministry has spoken with shipping lines to keep shipping costs under control. Similarly, CBIC immediately issued a circular stating that if any goods are returned, they should be returned to exporters as quickly as possible so that they can sell them either in alternative markets or within India."

He further assured that the government is ensuring proper insurance coverage for damaged vessels, noting that their helpline remains operational 24 hours a day for every exporter.

The scale of the event was further highlighted by ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf, who reported a massive turnout and strong international participation despite geopolitical tensions. On the vibrancy of the food and hospitality sector, Ashraf noted, "The response is great. We have already received a lot of business visitors in each and every hall... This is a fast-growing sector in the country and exports... In the coming times, India will come to the first or second position in terms of exports..."

He confirmed that 155 foreign exhibitors from 17 countries are participating, suggesting that the ongoing global conflicts have not significantly dampened the enthusiasm for India's premier food trade showcase. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)