2 Held for Stealing Police Official's Phone

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a Delhi police official in Dwarka area, officials said on Tuesday.

Around 9.30 pm on Saturday, four men stopped Mahesh Chand near the J J Colony at Dwarka Sector 16A when he was returning from duty, according to a complaint filed by the officer, who is posted at the police control room (PCR).

The suspects snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, two persons -- Amit (20) and Amit (19) -- were arrested from the area on Sunday. The stolen phone has been recovered from their possession, the officer said, adding that efforts were on to nab their two associates. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)