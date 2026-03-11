Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The five-day-long traditional Raulane Fair concluded at Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur on Tuesday, drawing large participation from locals, nearby villagers and tourists.

Rooted in the region's ancient customs and beliefs, the fair is considered one of the important cultural celebrations of the area.

Also Read | 'Lockdown' OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Anupama Parameswaran's Tamil Thriller Online.

The celebrations were held at the Vishnu and Brahma Narayan temple complex in Kalpa, a well-known tourist spot in the district. People gathered in large numbers to witness the cultural rituals and performances that mark the closing of the fair.

Speaking to ANI, Temple Committee Secretary Shiv Dayal Negi said the fair has been celebrated for centuries and continues to remain an important part of the region's cultural identity.

Also Read | 'Ek Din' Trailer Out: Junaid Khan's Wish To Win Sai Pallavi's Love Comes True, but There's a Twist (Watch Video).

"This Raulane Mela has been celebrated for centuries. It is a five-day festival to honor the mountain fairies. People from nearby villages come to visit during the mela, and everyone gets a chance to come together. Many tourists also visit, and we will try to celebrate it even better in the future," Dayal told ANI.

Local resident Deepkumari also highlighted the cultural significance of the festival and said it reflects the deep-rooted traditions of the region.

"This fair is part of our identity. Every year, people gather here with devotion and enthusiasm to keep our traditions alive," she said.

Tourists visiting Kalpa during the fair also shared their experiences of witnessing the traditional celebrations. Karishma, a tourist from Goa, said the festival offered a rare glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

"It was fascinating to witness such a rare and vibrant cultural tradition. The costumes, masks, and rituals make it a truly memorable experience," said Karishma.

The Raulane Fair is known for its unique traditions. During the festival, only men perform the main roles. The celebrations revolve around three characters: Raula, Raulane, and Pundlu. Raulane is portrayed by a male performer dressed as a female character.

Participants wear traditional Kinnauri attire and perform ritual dances and music in the temple courtyard. Many of them wear masks shaped like animals. The character Pundlu wears a mask made from sheepskin, which conceals the identity of the performer.

The Raulane Fair began on March 6 and concluded on Tuesday, March 10, marking the end of five days of traditional rituals, cultural performances and community celebrations in the scenic town of Kalpa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)