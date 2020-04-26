20 Cops in Quarantine as Criminal Tests Coronavirus Positive

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) At least 20 personnel of a police station in Mumbai have been placed under quarantine after a 22-year-old man arrested for robbery turned out coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, arrested from Goregaon (W) recently, was remanded in custody of the police at Bangur Nagar sation for a day before he was sent to judicial custody on April 22.

When police took the accused to Thane jail, they were told to approach the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"However, Taloja Jail officials asked the Mumbai Police to get the accused tested for coronavirus before admitting him as an undertrial prisoner. The accused was then taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai where his report for coronavirus infection came positive," the official said.

Following this, 20 police officials who came in contact with the accused were placed under quarantine, he said, adding that two accomplices of the accused are absconding.

The accused, who was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, was also admitted in hospital.

