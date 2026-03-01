New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the national capital on Sunday after concluding his two-day tour, GoI sources said.

He is expected to land in Delhi around 9:30 pm. The meeting comes amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Israel and US launched Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities.

US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon".

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on "the heart of Tehran". Iran, meanwhile, attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the strikes on Iran "will continue for as long as necessary" and will not stop "before the objectives are achieved", as reported in the Times of Israel.

Amid the escalating crisis, several Indian leaders have urged urgent measures for the safe return of citizens stranded in the affected countries.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to the Prime Minister requesting that the safety of Indians in West Asia be ensured, offering the support of the state government for measures such as helplines and facilitating the safe return of expatriates. The Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need to protect Indian citizens amid the escalating crisis.

Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also expressed concern over the large Indian diaspora in the region. He said, "We requested the Prime Minister. I have sent an email to the central government. India can contribute, and it can intervene to stop the war."

Furthermore, Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), appealed to the Prime Minister to evacuate Punjabis and other Indians from the affected countries. He stressed that a special airlift operation should be initiated immediately once air routes reopen. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also appealed to PM Modi to ensure the safety of Keralites.

Meanwhile, the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, wrote to PM Modi seeking the evacuation of around 1,200 Kashmiri students from Iranian territories affected by the military strikes.

Prime Minister Modi's return to Delhi follows his visits to Puducherry and Madurai, where he participated in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign events ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During his tour, he inaugurated key central government infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, focusing on national highways and railways, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic development in the region.

On February 28, PM Modi visited Gujarat to inaugurate the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt Ltd in Sanand, addressing a large gathering during the event. (ANI)

