Delhi Seals 20 Coronavirus Hotspots; 'Nobody Allowed to Enter or Exit', Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, April 8: The Delhi government has sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the novel virus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, he said, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas." Delhi Makes Wearing of Masks Compulsory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed, he added. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

