Delhi Makes Wearing of Masks Compulsory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi, April 8: Wearing of facial masks is compulsory in the national capital region amid the coronavirus outbreak, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The decision to make masks mandatory in public was taken at the meeting convened by Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Check The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

In his virtual address to the press following the meeting, Kejriwal said the use of masks can significantly reduce the risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. In case of unavailability of N95 or other designated facial masks, the citizens can also use home-made cloth masks, the Chief Minister said. BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators.

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," Kejriwal was reported as saying.

A similar order was issued earlier in the day by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic-body of Mumbai. In the Maharashtra capital, over 690 cases of coronavirus has been confirmed -- making Mumbai the worst-affected city across India.

Those flouting the mask-wearing order would be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1955, the BMC said in its statement. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters that adequate action would be taken against anyone found without the face mask outside their homes.

Delhi has so far recorded 606 cases of coronavirus, making it the third-worst affected region in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Over a third of the total cases in the national capital are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month.