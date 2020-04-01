24 New Positive Coronavirus Cases in Kerala, Count Mounts to 265

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 24 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state, taking the total tally to 265."There are 24 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state including 12 in Kasargod, three from Ernakulam and two each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur and one in Palakkad. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 265," Vijayan said.Of the total number of cases, 191 have travel history of abroad, 67 people contracted from positive cases and seven are foreign nationals, the Chief Minister informed.Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said that a 57-year-old British citizen who was under treatment for COVID-19 has been discharged from Ernakulam Medical College. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 1,637 in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)