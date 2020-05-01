267 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad, 16 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 3,293 after 267 new cases were reported since previous night, a health official said on Friday.

Moreover, 16 persons died in the district due to the infection during this period, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

The death toll in the district thus reached 165, the highest in Gujarat, said Ravi.

Across Gujarat, with 326 new patients being detected since previous night, the number of coronavirus cases in reached 4,721 on Friday.

Twenty-two patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236 in the state.

