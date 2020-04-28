28 New COVID-19 Cases Found in West Bengal: CS Rajiva Sinha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases were found in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 522 in the state, Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary, West Bengal said on Tuesday."28 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours; total active cases in the state stand at 522," he said.Total deaths due to COVID-19 till today stands at 22, he said.With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

