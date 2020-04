Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Three civilians were on Sunday killed in shelling by Pakistan in Rangwar area of Kupwara district. Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked cross LoC shelling in Rangwar and areas of Kupwara district today. The Indian Army responded effectively.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)