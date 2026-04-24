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Agency News Agency News India News | Opposition Insulted Women for Political Gain by Opposing Women's Reservation Bill: Tripura CM Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh BJP office, CM Saha said the opposition's stand reflected "self-centred politics" and accused the INDIA alliance of blocking a historic opportunity for women's representation in legislatures.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the opposition insulted women for political gain by opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, adding that the move delayed a key reform aimed at women's empowerment in India.

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh BJP office, CM Saha said the opposition's stand reflected "self-centred politics" and accused the INDIA alliance of blocking a historic opportunity for women's representation in legislatures.

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"But the Indi Alliance or the opposition has once again insulted women and deprived the entire nation because they are desperate to protect their political land. They only believe in self-centred politics," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a "revolutionary step" in Indian democracy, aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, as per an official release.

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"Nari Shakti Vandan Act or Women's Reservation Bill 2023--I think it is a revolutionary chapter in the history of Indian democracy. Its main objective is to ensure that women get 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. This is a historic law to ensure that women get 33% seats in the Lok Sabha and Assembly. It is not only ensuring women's rights but also paving the way for women-led development in India," he added.

CM Saha further said the bill was passed in September 2023 in the new Parliament building and has been a long-standing demand spanning nearly three decades.

"The bill was passed in a special session in the new Parliament building in September 2023. The main objective of that law is to reserve 33%, i.e., one-third of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly. This is an attempt to eliminate gender inequality in India's political structure. This is a very important step by the Central Government, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Chief Minister said that this demand for women's reservation was not just for one day but for a long time.

"It is a struggle of almost three decades. It was first introduced in 1996 during the tenure of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. But it was not passed then. Many attempts were made during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2003. But even then, it was repeatedly blocked by the opposition. In 2010, it was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but it was not passed in the Lok Sabha. At that time, the Samajwadi Party and RJD opposed it. Then in 2023, during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this bill was passed by a huge majority in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," he said.

As per the release, the Chief Minister also stated that this bill states that 33 per cent seats should be reserved for women in the Delhi Assembly as well. Similarly, 33 per cent seats should be reserved for women in SC/ST reserved constituencies. After every election, those seats will be rotational through the delimitation process so that women get the opportunity to be represented from all constituencies. Its term has been given up to 15 years. But if Parliament wants, it can also be extended. This law is applicable where there are direct elections. This law does not apply to members of the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister said that even after the passage of this law in 2023, some issues can be observed.

"Therefore, it was presented again in Parliament in April 2026. It says that it cannot be implemented until the census is completed because the census process is currently underway. As such, we will have to wait for many more years. Therefore, this bill was brought again for amendment so that it can be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. There was a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha on this. The opposition also raised the discussion, but the opposition did not allow it to be passed," he said.

CM Saha said that Congress has even worked against women, and 55 per cent of the population is women in our country, and they have been deprived, as the bill did not pass.

"Our government and PM Modi have been working for the welfare of women. The opposition succeeded for a period as the bill was not passed, but PM Modi has the blessings of crores of women. I strongly condemn the India Alliance, Congress, CPI(M), and hope that they will receive a strong response for this," he added.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar and MLA Antara Dev Sarkar were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)