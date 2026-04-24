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World WORLD Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 24, 2026 Dubai gold prices saw a slight recovery on April 24, 2026, with 24K gold at INR 1,39,500 per 10 grams. Rates edged higher amid a softer dollar and easing yields, while investors continued tracking global market trends.

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Gold prices in Dubai showed mild recovery on Friday, April 24, 2026, tracking a slight pullback in the US dollar and easing bond yields. The precious metal regained some support after recent losses, as investors balanced global economic signals and geopolitical developments in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, April 24, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained steady, with buyers cautiously returning to the market amid fluctuating prices. Jewellery retailers reported moderate footfall, while investors continued to monitor global cues such as inflation trends, currency movements and central bank outlooks. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 23, 2026.

Market participants remain focused on upcoming economic data for further direction. Analysts expect gold prices to stay volatile in the near term, advising buyers to track daily rate changes before making purchases.

Dubai Gold Price Today, April 24, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 548.20 149.30 13,950 24K 10 Grams 5,482.00 1,493.00 1,39,500 24K 1 Tola 6,410.00 1,745.00 1,62,800 22K 1 Gram 507.40 138.10 12,900 22K 10 Grams 5,074.00 1,381.00 1,29,000 22K 1 Tola 5,930.00 1,615.00 1,50,500 21K 1 Gram 486.30 132.40 12,360 21K 10 Grams 4,863.00 1,324.00 1,23,600 21K 1 Tola 5,670.00 1,545.00 1,44,200 18K 1 Gram 416.70 113.40 10,600 18K 10 Grams 4,167.00 1,134.00 1,06,000 18K 1 Tola 4,860.00 1,322.00 1,23,800

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets showing signs of stabilisation, Dubai gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming sessions. Buyers are advised to keep a close watch on live rates and compare prices across retailers to secure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).