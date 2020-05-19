3 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Active Cases 77

Noida (UP), May 19 (PTI) A man in Noida and a husband-wife duo in Greater Noida tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 289, officials said.

Also, 13 patients were discharged after recovery from coronavirus, bringing down the number of active cases to 77, the officials said.

Guatam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has so far recorded five deaths -- all males aged above 60 years, according to officials.

"Total 66 test results were obtained on Tuesday – 37 of them from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 29 from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB).

"Two results from GIMS were positive and one from NIB was positive while the rest negative. Total 289 positive cases have been recorded so far," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

Among the new patients is a 33-year-old man from Sector 8 Noida. He is a contact of a person who has earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The other is a woman, 24, and her husband, 33, from Sector Chi-II in Greater Noida, he said.

They all have been admitted to the GIMS for treatment, the officer said.

"Also, 13 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries so far to 207 and active cases to 77," the DM said in a statement.

Eight of the discharged patients were admitted at Sharda Hospital, while five were undergoing treatment at the government-run GIMS, both facilities in Greater Noida, according to the statement.

The recovery rate of patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 71.62, according to the official statistics.

So far, 14 patients have been cross notified from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Six of them to Delhi, three to Ghaziabad and two to Hapur besides one case each to Agra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The daily COVID-19 bulletin shared with the press did not mention anything about samples taken for testing on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)