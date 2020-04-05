3 More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Agra, Tally 48

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said. These new coronavirus patients are contacts of people, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total positive cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 174 including 14 cured/discharged and two deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)