3 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, Count Reaches 338

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Three more positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 338, according to the State Health Department on Thursday.Out of the three fresh cases, two have been reported from Pune while the third has been reported in Buldhana.Maharashtra so far, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till Wednesday evening, India had 1834 confirmed cases of the infection with 41 deaths being reported due to it. (ANI)

