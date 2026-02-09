The dramatic end to Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback was captured in vivid detail by Associated Press photojournalist Jacquelyn Martin, who was positioned at one of the most technical sections of the Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Martin, covering her first Winter Olympics, was stationed at the "Travati Corner", a spot known for its steep turns and panoramic views of the Italian Dolomites, when the American skiing legend suffered the crash that resulted in a fractured leg. Lindsey Vonn Crash: US Skiing Star Stable After Surgery Following Devastating 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Crash.

The Moment of Impact

According to Martin, the atmosphere surrounding Vonn's run was charged with anticipation following her recent recovery from a ruptured ACL. However, the photographer noted that the situation turned critical almost immediately after Vonn entered the turn.

"As she approaches the gate, she clips the gate with her arm or her shoulder," Martin recounted. The impact instantly destabilised the skier, throwing her off balance at high speed. Martin observed that as soon as the contact occurred, it was evident to the professionals on-site that the outcome would be severe.

Capturing the Descent

As Vonn struggled to regain control, Martin continued to document the sequence. One particular frame captured Vonn’s body at a "full diagonal" relative to the slope. Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.

The photographer described the visceral reaction of witnessing the accident through her lens, noting that she gasped out loud as she realised Vonn would be unable to recover. The sequence of images serves as a stark record of the moment Vonn’s bid for an Olympic medal in Italy was cut short.

Watch Video: AP Photographer Explains Lindsey Vonn Crash

Lindsey Vonn Crash Video

🚨BREAKING: Lindsey Vonn suffers a horrible crash 13 seconds into her downhill race. She was airlifted out. Prayers lifted for Lindsey🙏😪 pic.twitter.com/lpSCoLV0K6 — Sheri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) February 8, 2026

Context of the Comeback

Vonn’s participation in the 2026 Games had been the primary storyline of the women’s alpine program. Her return to competition at age 41, especially following an ACL injury just weeks prior, had drawn international attention to the Cortina events.

The crash, which led to a race stoppage and Vonn's evacuation by helicopter, has been described by Martin as a "really sad" conclusion to what many had hoped would be a historic "comeback kid" performance.

The images captured by the Associated Press have since been circulated globally, providing a technical look at the fine margins involved in elite downhill skiing. Vonn remains in stable condition following surgery in Treviso.

