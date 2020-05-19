3 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand, State Tally Reaches 231

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jharkhand, as per information provided by Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary.While two cases were reported from Latehar, one case was reported from Gumla. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 231."Three more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand- two from Latehar and one from Gumla. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 231," said Kulkarni. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)