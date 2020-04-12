30 Nurses Quarantined in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): As many as 30 nurses have been quarantined at Ruby Hall Hospital here after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19, said Sanjay Pathare, Director, Medical Services at the hospital, on Sunday.The 45-year-old nurse, who has been tested positive for the virus, was on leave and had recently joined the hospital. She was tested for the coronavirus after she reported mild symptoms, and was found positive for the virus.Maharashtra is the worst affected State with 1,895 cases reported so far.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)