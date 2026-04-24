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Agency News Agency News India News | Gujarat Local Body Polls: AAP Candidate Injured in Firing Incident, Gopal Rai Slams BJP Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Ajay, its candidate for local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident last night. AAP Delhi MLA Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, alleging that the police failed to register an FIR into the incident.

Una (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Ajay, its candidate for local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident. AAP Delhi MLA Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, alleging that the police failed to register an FIR into the Wednesday night's incident.

In an X post, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of a "bloody game" ahead of local swaraj elections in Gujarat.

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"Elections or goondaraj in Gujarat? The police's failure to register an FIR after the deadly attack on the AAP candidate in Una is shameful. First, the failed attempt to ensure an unopposed victory, and now resorting to bullets to intimidate our candidates! The people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to the BJP's 'bloody game' and politics of fear," Rai wrote on X.

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi shared the pictures of Ajay in the hospital, saying that the party leader is currently undergoing treatment.

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Gadhvi called it the BJP's attempt to win the Una municipality polls unilaterally.

"Law and order in Gujarat has completely collapsed. Firing has taken place on Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajaybhai in Una; at this moment, he is in the hospital, and his treatment is ongoing. We are proud of our candidate because the BJP made several attempts to win this municipality unilaterally, but the AAP candidate resolved to fight without fear. Praveen Ram ji visited the hospital and met with the AAP candidate to inquire about his health," Isudan Gadhvi posted on X.

Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, while counting of votes will be held on April 28.

Campaigning for AAP candidates, MLA Gopal Italia and State Organisation General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya held a 'Vijay Vishwas Sabha' at Kiran Chowk, Punagam in Surat. AAP Gujarat Youth Wing President Brijraj Solanki held a rally in Surendranagar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)