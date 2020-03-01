4-0 is a Good Victory: Tuchel After PSG Thrash Dijon FCO

Sydney [Australia], Mar 1 (ANI): South Africa women defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.With this victory, South Africa booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.Chasing a target of 137 runs, Pakistan witnessed a good start to their innings as both openers, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali, struck regular boundaries.Shabnim Ismail provided South Africa with their first breakthrough as she dismissed Ali (12) in the fourth over. In the next over, Umaima Sohail was run out on a duck.Nida Dar (3) was then given LBW off Dane van Niekerk's delivery which put Pakistan under immense pressure. Aliya Riaz then joined Javeria Khan on the field.As the team started to get some momentum, Pakistan lost another wicket through run out, this time Javeria Khan (31). Nonkululeko Mlaba then bowled Sidra Nawaz (8) which reduced Pakistan to 72/5.Iram Javed then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Riaz. Riaz played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs while Javed scored 17 runs but despite their efforts, Pakistan suffered a defeat.Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa did not get off to a good start as Diana Baig dismissed Lizelle Lee in the very first over of the innings.The skipper Dane van Niekerk was then joined by Marizanne Kapp on the field but Baig struck again and removed Van Niekerk (3). Mignon du Preez was the next batter.Both the batters took South Africa past 50-run mark but soon after, Nida Dar dismissed Du Preez (17). Syeda Aroob Shah then took the much-needed wicket of Kapp, who played a knock of 31 runs.Laura Wolvaardt helped the struggling South Africa team as she played a very destructive inning. She smashed eight boundaries and played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off just 36 balls.With the help of Wolvaardt's scintillating innings, South Africa managed to put a respectable total of 136 runs on the board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)