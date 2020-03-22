4-year-old Tested Negative for COVID-19 in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that the 4-year-old child who was suspected of coronavirus has been tested negative."The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE," he tweeted. He added no confirmed cases of COVID-19 is reported in Assam. Along with the tweet, he also shared the image of the report from the Jorhat Medical College and RMRC confirming the news.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has gone up to 315. (ANI)

