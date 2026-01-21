Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Lucknow, January 21: Aditya Singh has replaced Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sambhal, Vibhanshu Sudheer, after Allahabad High Court issued a fresh list of judicial transfers across Uttar Pradesh, shifting 14 officers. Sudheer, who has now been replaced, had on January 19 ordered the Sambhal police to register an FIR against then Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary and SHO in connection with the shooting of a youth during the November 2024 Sambhal violence.

The transfers come amid a broader reshuffle within the state's judicial framework. Along with Singh, thirteen other officers have been assigned new roles in various districts. These changes are part of the High Court’s standard oversight to ensure administrative efficiency and balanced judicial distribution. The notifications have been dispatched to the respective district judges to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Anuj Choudhary-Premanand Ji Maharaj Meeting: UP Cop Meets Spiritual Guru in Vrindavan After Being Promoted to ACP, Asks This Question (Video).

Aditya Singh Appointed New Sambhal CJM

Who Is Aditya Singh?

Aditya Singh is a senior judicial officer who has been appointed as Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Sambhal. During his tenure, he became a focal point of national headlines for his role in the legal proceedings concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. It was Singh who passed the initial order for a court-monitored survey of the mosque following a petition claiming the site was originally a Harihar temple.

The transfer is particularly noteworthy because the Sambhal CJM’s court was overseeing the sensitive dispute involving the 16th-century mosque. The survey order led to significant local tensions and legal challenges that eventually reached the Supreme Court. The apex court had recently directed the trial court to pause proceedings until the High Court could hear the grievances of the mosque committee. ‘Holi Comes Once a Year, Friday Namaz 52 Times’ Sambhal Cop Anuj Chaudhary’s Remarks Spark Row, SP Accuses Officer of Acting Like BJP Agent.

Critics and legal observers have noted that judicial transfers involving officers handling sensitive religious or civil disputes are often scrutinized by the public. However, the Allahabad High Court registry maintains that such shifts are a regular part of the judicial service and are conducted periodically to prevent the over-concentration of tenure in a single sensitive district.

The list of 14 officers includes several other CJMs and Additional District Judges across the state. These officers are expected to join their new postings within the week. In Kanpur Nagar, Aditya Singh will take over his new role, while a new officer will be designated to preside over the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Sambhal.

