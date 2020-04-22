4-yr-old Killed by Pigs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was fatally attacked by pigs at a garbage dump near his house here on Tuesday, police said.

They said the boy had stepped out of his house to play in the evening while his parents stayed indoors.

He went near the garbage dump, where some pigs attacked him, police said.

Locals spotted the mangled body and informed his parents, following which the boy's father lodged a police complaint.

