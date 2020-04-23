42 New COVID-19 Cases Detected in Thane District; Tally 542

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 42 more people, two of them doctors, tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking the tally to 542 on Thursday, a medical bulletin said.

The district has recorded eight deaths so far.

The adjoining Palghar district has recorded 121 coronavirus cases and eight deaths till now, officials said.

