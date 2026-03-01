Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Members of the All India Shia Council on Sunday held a protest in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protestors mourned the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and raised slogans against the US and Israel.

One of the protestors, whose daughter is in Iran, said, "My daughter is doing an internship in Iran... She is safe...She said she is very sad that our supreme leader has been martyred."

Police have deployed additional staff in the area to ensure public safety. They are also coordinating with local religious authorities to ensure the law and order situation remains under control.

Large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across the country following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets to express grief and anger.

All India Shia Council held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising slogans against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were also seen in Jammu and Kashmir, where men, women and children gathered outside and condemned the US and Israel attack.

Protests were also held outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, protest in Pakistan turned violent in some areas. Thousands reportedly gathered in Skardu, where the United Nations office was set on fire. In Karachi, angry demonstrators stormed the US consulate, leading to clashes with Pakistani security forces. Reports indicated that more than 30 people were killed after soldiers opened fire on protesters outside the consulate.

The wave of protests and mourning reflected the deep religious and political resonance of Khamenei's leadership among Shia communities worldwide, with gatherings spanning from Iran and Iraq to South Asia. (ANI)

