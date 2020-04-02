4,380 People Examined for COVID-19 So Far in Latur District

Latur, Apr 2 (PTI) More than 4,000 people have been examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur district since outbreak of the disease, but no positive case has been reported so far, an official said on Thursday.

As many as 173 persons were examined on April 1 in the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute (VDGMSI) here, he said.

In all, 4,380 people have been examined for the viral infection till date in Latur district, he said.

Of these, swab samples of 63 people were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing and all of them turned out to be negative, the official said.

No coronavirus positive case has been reported from the district so far.

As many as 47 patients are in home quarantine under the supervising of the health department, said said head of the isolation ward at VDGMSI Dr Maruti Karale.

