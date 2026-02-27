New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In true bollywood style, a husband-wife team behind a multi-victim property scam have been nabbed by Dwarka South Police, officials said on Friday.

The couple, identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri (57) and Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka Sector-9, allegedly "sold" the same apartment to multiple unsuspecting buyers, pocketing massive sums through fraudulent agreements.

Following a period of sustained technical surveillance and acting on secret intelligence, police tracked the pair to Greater Noida, where they were successfully taken into custody.

It is connected to two cases in 2024 of cheating that were registered at PS Dwarka South vide FIR No. 11/2024 and FIR No. 346/2024 after complainants alleged that the accused accepted money for the sale of their flat but failed to execute the sale deed and absconded.

Investigation revealed that the property was mortgaged and the couple dishonestly sold it multiple times to arrange funds, allegedly collecting ₹2-2.5 crore.

During proceedings, the accused wife was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the Dwarka Court. Both accused have now been arrested and sent to Judicial Custody. Further investigation is in progress.

A similar case of husband-wife criminal duo was observed in 2024, where they were apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The incident was reported to Jagat Puri Police Station via a PCR call. According to the complainant, the snatching occurred at 6 AM at Vijay Sariya Shop, Main Road, Chander Nagar. The caller stated that two individuals on a scooty had snatched their Infinix phone.

Upon receiving the complaint, a case under Sections 356, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Jagat Puri Police Station, and an investigation was launched. A team from the station was directed to scrutinize the CCTV footage from the scene to trace the route taken by the perpetrators. The analysis revealed that the scooty involved had been reported stolen on May 4, 2024, under Section 379 IPC at PS Shakarpur.

With the help of the footage and confidential information, the police identified the suspects as Maroof Khan and his wife, Shahida, also known as Soni.A raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of both suspects. The stolen Infinix mobile phone and the scooty used in the crime were recovered from their possession and subsequently seized. (ANI)

