47 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Telangana reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total tally of the novel coronavirus infection cases in the state to 1414.According to a bulletin from state health department, 13 patients were reported cured/discharged and no deaths were reported on Thursday.There is a total of 428 active coronavirus positive patients who have been isolated and being treated.Till date, Telangana has recorded 1414 coronavirus positive cases including 952 patients Cured/Discharged and 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state so far. (ANI)

