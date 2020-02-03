5-0 Win is Huge, Team Should Carry Forward Momentum: Zaheer

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two super overs.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement."

This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

"They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.

"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and test matches," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)