5 Injured in IED Explosion in Pak's Peshawar City

Peshawar, May 11 (PTI) Two traffic police officials were among five persons injured in an IED explosion in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The blast occurred at Ashraf Road in Peshawar city. The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted on the roadside.

Five persons, including two traffic police officials and a shopkeeper, were injured in the blast.

Police have cordoned off the area.

Earlier this year, 10 people, including five women, were injured in a hand grenade attack near Karkhano police check post in Peshawar.

