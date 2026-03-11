Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): World-renowned drummer Shivamani delivered a spellbinding performance at the ongoing Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, captivating devotees from India and abroad, enthralled during the evening Ganga Aarti.

Known for his powerful rhythms and energetic style, Shivamani's instrumental display created an electrifying yet spiritual atmosphere, with the audience swaying in unison and immersing themselves in the sacred riverside ceremony.

The Ganga Aarti, performed by Swami Chidanand Maharaj, saw prayers offered to the sacred river, creating a serene atmosphere that resonated deeply with attendees. The combination of devotional rituals and Shivamani's energetic drumming made the festival a unique blend of spirituality and musical artistry.

Speaking to ANI, Shivamani expressed his admiration for Rishikesh, famously referred to as Devbhoomi.

"Parmarth Niketan Ashram offers a sense of peace and spiritual calm. Being here brings immense serenity. I prayed to Mother Ganga for blessings, happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said.

Shivamani's performance was accompanied by keyboard player Runa, who reflected on the festival's personal significance. "Every year we come here, it feels like home. We aim to offer music that inspires prayer for good health, wealth, prosperity, and a peaceful life," Runa said.

The festival continues to attract spiritual seekers and music enthusiasts alike, highlighting Rishikesh's growing reputation as a hub for wellness, culture, and devotional experiences.

The Yoga Festival, which is being held at Parmarth Niketan Ashram from March 9 to 15, began on Monday with traditional prayers and rituals. (ANI)

