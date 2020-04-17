7 People Arrested for Attacking Police Party in Tonk

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested in Tonk for attacking a police party in which three policemen were injured.Three Constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday, police said."A team of Constables from Tonk police station had gone for a patrol in the area today to ensure lockdown compliance. When the team went to the butcher market area, they were attacked by a group of locals," Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma told reporters here."Constables Ramraj, Rajender, and Baghchand were injured in the incident. They have been hospitalised and are being treated. We have brought in some people for questioning as per the report," said Sharma. (ANI)

