Mumbai, March 10: Performance-driven smartphone brand POCO has officially confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated X8 Pro series in India on March 17. The lineup, which marks the debut of the "Pro Max" branding in the X-series, will feature two models: the POCO X8 Pro and the top-tier POCO X8 Pro Max. These devices are designed to cater to power users and gamers, focusing on high-end processing, massive battery capacities, and rapid charging speeds.

The upcoming smartphones are set to arrive with a refreshed aesthetic, including a metal frame and a new "Dynamic Ring" camera module featuring multi-coloured LED accents. These design choices, combined with major upgrades in internal hardware, suggest that POCO is aiming to redefine the mid-premium segment. By integrating flagship-level features such as high-brightness AMOLED displays and advanced cooling systems, the brand looks to position the X8 Pro series as a dominant force in the performance smartphone market for 2026. Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Set for March 11, 2026.

POCO X8 Pro Max, POCO X8 Pro Specifications and Features

The POCO X8 Pro Max is expected to lead the series with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It will debut the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) flagship chipset, supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device is highlighted by a massive 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging. Photography will likely be handled by a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 600 main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

The standard POCO X8 Pro offers a slightly more compact 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and includes a 7,560mAh battery with 100W fast charging. While it shares the same 20-megapixel selfie camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as its sibling, it utilizes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS. Both models are expected to run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and carry IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.

POCO X8 Pro Max Price and POCO X8 Pro Price in India

Although official pricing will be confirmed during the online launch event at 5:30 PM IST on March 17, early global listings provide a strong indication of the expected costs. The POCO X8 Pro Max is tipped to start at approximately INR 57,000 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model could reach around INR 62,000. These price points reflect the premium hardware, particularly the high-capacity battery and the 3nm Dimensity chipset. POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and More.

In comparison, the POCO X8 Pro is expected to be positioned as a more accessible performance option. The base 8GB + 256GB model is anticipated to start at roughly INR 43,000, with the 12GB + 512GB configuration likely priced near INR 51,000. Both smartphones will be available in multiple colourways, including Black, White, and Green, and will be sold via official online channels and partner retailers across India.

