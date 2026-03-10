Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was admitted to the ICU of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Tuesday.

Governor Haribhau Bagde had reportedly gone to the hospital for a routine health check-up. During the visit, he experienced restlessness and later developed a fever, following which doctors decided to admit him to the ICU.

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According to a statement from the office of SMS Hospital, a nine-member committee of doctors has been constituted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for the Governor's treatment and to closely monitor his health.

Hospital authorities said that a team of doctors is keeping a close watch on his condition and providing necessary medical treatment. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)