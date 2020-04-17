78 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, Tally Rises to 1099

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): With 78 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today, the total number of positive cases in the State has risen to 1099."86 patients have been cured and discharged. The State's death toll stands at 41," Gujarat Health Department said.India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.Out of the total tally, 11,616 cases are active while 1,767 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 452 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

