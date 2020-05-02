790 New COVID-19 Patients in Maharashtra, 36 Deaths

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) With 790 persons testing positive on Saturday in Maharashtra, 547 of them in Mumbai, the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 12,296, the health department said.

With 36 coronavirus patients dying, 27 of them in the state capital, the death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra reached 521.

121 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of such recovered patients to 2,000.

So far, 1,61,092 persons have been tested in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)