8 Ghaziabad Cops Posted to Other Districts on SSP's Recommendation

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Three head constables and five constables in Ghaziabad have been posted to other districts for dereliction of duty, police said on Sunday.

The head constables and constables were relieved of duty with immediate effect here last midnight and send to other districts by Inspector General of Police, Meerut zone, on the recommendation of Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, they said.

The SSP said laxity in policing in the district would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the head constables -- Vinod Kumar, Surendra Singh, Bupendra Singh -- and constables -- Narayan Ram, Shri Kant Gautam, Sudhir Kumar, Shameem Ahmed and Pushpendra Kumar -- have been posted to Bulandshahar and Baghpat districts.

Two days ago, three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers were arrested here following which Station House Officer, Masuri, Naresh singh was suspended and a new inspector Umesh Panwar was posted there, police said.

The action was taken as the former SHO of Masuri had said he was unaware about incidents of fake policemen extorting money from truck drivers in the area, they said.

An inquiry into the incidents of extortion was conducted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and in his report lackadaisical attitude of SHO towards his duty was mentioned, police said.

A fresh inquiry has also been set up and Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has been appointed as investigating officer to ascertain the connivance of Singh with the gang members claiming to be policemen in plain clothes and extorting money from drivers, the SSP said.

