9 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the State to 392, as per the information provided by Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health. "Nine more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar; taking the total number of positive cases to 392. We are ascertaining their infection trail," said Kumar.Out of the nine positive COVID-19 cases, four were reported from Darbhanga, two each from Rohtas and Begusarai, and remaining one from Patna. While four patients are male, the other five patients are female.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

