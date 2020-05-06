AAPSU Slams Rights Body over Conditions of Chakmas, Hajongs in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 6 (PTI) The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday criticised the director of New Delhi-based think-tank Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) Suhas Chakma for seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Chakmas and Hajongs in the state were facing starvation due to the nationwide lockdown.

Observing that Arunachal Pradesh government is making its best effort to reach out to all needy people without any discrimination, the AAPSU said, People like Suhas Chakma and his coterie working for the Chakmas and Hajongs should stop playing the victim card every time, especially at this time of medical emergency.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai urged the central government to constitute an independent committee to check the "facilities enjoyed" by the Chakmas and Hajongs in the state such as schools, public health centers, road connectivity and occupancy of land.

In fact, they are enjoying and availing facilities more than some indigenous people of the state in many ways, Dai said in a statement.

The apex students body of Arunachal Pradesh also urged the government to provide financial assistance to all students from the state stranded in various parts of the country.

It has been brought to the knowledge of the union that many students who are stranded outside the state could not avail the opportunity provided by the state government last time owing to one or other reasons, Dai pointed out.

The AAPSU also condemned the alleged punitive action carried out by Assam forest and administrative officials from time to time on people of the state along the inter-state boundary areas.

