Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Former Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya participated in Holi celebrations at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He joined members of the public in celebrating the festival of colours and extended his greetings on the occasion.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2026: Date, Official Theme and Why We Celebrate on March 8.

Speaking with ANI, "On the joyous occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens. May this festival of colours strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect in our society," he said.

The celebrations were marked by enthusiasm and festive spirit, with people gathering at the park to mark Holi with joy and harmony, he added.

Also Read | ‘Iran Has No Intent of Negotiating With US, Can Continue War’, Says Senior Aide to Late Ayatollah Khamenei Mohammad Mokhber as West Asia Conflict Intensifies With IRGC Strikes.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu said on 'X'.

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)