'About 10 Helicopters to Shower Flower Petals': ICG Prepares to Thank Corona Warriors

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): About 10 helicopters of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will shower flower petals on COVID-19 hospitals at 5 locations tomorrow, to express solidarity with the frontline COVID-19 warriors, said ICG Officials here on Saturday.The officials said that as many as 46 ICG ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations covering the coastline of 7516 km tomorrow.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Indian Armed Forces' initiative to undertake various activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards Covid-19 warriors.Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs on Friday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat, had said that some activities shall be undertaken by the Armed Forces on 3 May to show the solidarity with the COVID-19 warriors.The armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram, and from Dibrugarh to Kacchh.The helicopters from IAF and Indian Navy shall be showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.The Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors.All three service Chiefs shall be laying a wreath at the Police Memorial on the morning of 3rd May, to honour the police personnel for their efforts, read an official statement. (ANI)

