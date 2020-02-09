Abu Jayed Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the first Test against Pakistan here.Jayed was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jayed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.The incident occurred in the 23rd over of Pakistan's innings. Jayed, after dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, celebrated too close to the batsman, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Azhar.Jayed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shozab Raza levelled the charges.Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)