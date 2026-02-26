South Indian superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially tying the knot today, February 26, 2026, at the ITC Mementos Ekaaya in Udaipur. The ceremony, dubbed "The Wedding of VIROSH" by the couple, marks the conclusion of nearly eight years of public speculation regarding their relationship status. The duo arrived in Rajasthan on February 23 to begin a three-day celebration blending traditional rituals with modern luxury. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The ‘VIROSH’ Journey From 'Geetha Govindam' to 2026 Wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Age Gap

As the couple formalises their union, fans have noted the age gap between the two actors. Vijay Deverakonda, born on May 9, 1989, is currently 36 years old. Rashmika Mandanna, born on April 5, 1996, is 29 years old. This results in a seven-year age difference between the couple. Observers have pointed out that this is a significantly smaller gap than in Rashmika's previous high-profile relationship with actor Rakshit Shetty, where the age difference was 13 years.

How VIROSH Romance Began

The journey for "VIROSH" began on the sets of the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry sparked immediate dating rumours, which only intensified after they starred together again in Dear Comrade (2019). Despite being frequently spotted on the same vacations and supporting each other's career milestones such as Rashmika's Bollywood debut in Animal and Vijay's pan-Indian expansion with Liger the couple maintained a strict "no-comment" policy for years. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for ‘VIROSH’ Love (See Posts)

From Engagement to VIROSH Wedding

The transition from guarded privacy to a public commitment began in late 2025. Following an intimate, private engagement at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence on October 3, 2025, the couple finally confirmed their status to the world on February 22, 2026. In a joint social media statement, they addressed their fans directly, "Our Dearest loves... with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love." The wedding today in Udaipur serves as a private affair for close friends and family, with a grand industry reception expected to follow in Hyderabad.

