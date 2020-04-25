Action to Be Taken Against COVID-19 Patient in Chandigarh for Hosting Party

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday, days after hosting a party at his home here, forcing UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to direct police to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The patient is an employee of the government medical college and hospital here, a medical bulletin said, adding that the total number of cases in the Union territory now stands at 28.

The UT administrator expressed deep concerns over the new case reported from the Bapu Dham colony, an official statement said.

He directed the principal secretary (Health) to ensure that all contacts of the patients are traced and quarantined.

Badnore also directed Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal to initiate criminal proceedings against the patient for hosting a party at his house a few days back in violation of both curfew orders and social distancing norms, the statement said.

Earlier, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted, "Criminal proceedings will be initiated against Bapudham patient who had a celebratory party in his colony a few days back, violating social distance and curfew orders. God knows how many he infected."

Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary (Health), informed that 130 contacts of the patient had been identified and necessary steps were being taken to quarantine them.

Meanwhile, Parida said non-essential shops and commercial establishments would not be allowed to open in Chandigarh as the city had been declared a containment zone.

Since entire Chandigarh has been declared as a containment zone, the exemptions available in other states could not be given to local residents, he said in a statement.

"Please note that Chandigarh being a containment zone, neighbourhood non-essential shops opening will not happen till 3rd May," Parida earlier tweeted.

The adviser said factories and plants could not be permitted in containment zones as per the central government guidelines.

He added that the Centre would review the situation on May 3 and convey appropriate directions to the UT regarding relaxations, if any.

