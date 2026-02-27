What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Clear skies are expected over the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Scheduled for 28 February 2026, the match is a vital fixture for Pakistan as they compete for a place in the semi-finals. Following a tournament marred by several weather-disrupted games, meteorological reports suggest a full 40-over contest is highly likely. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After New Zealand's Defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast

The latest forecast from Pallekele indicates a sunny day transitioning into a clear evening with periodic clouds. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27°C, dropping to a cool 17°C during the nighttime session.

Critically for teams and spectators, the chance of rain during match hours is negligible. While there is a minimal 5 percent probability of precipitation during the day, this is expected to fall to 0 percent by the 7:00 PM IST start time. Northeast winds at approximately 5 mph will provide a light breeze, and humidity levels are forecasted at a manageable 50 percent. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha's Wife Sabba and Young Son Targeted by Online Abuse After T20 World Cup 2026 Defeat To England.

(Kandy) Pallekele Weather Live

Pakistan Semi-Final Qualification Chances

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).