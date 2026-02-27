Clear skies are expected over the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Scheduled for 28 February 2026, the match is a vital fixture for Pakistan as they compete for a place in the semi-finals. Following a tournament marred by several weather-disrupted games, meteorological reports suggest a full 40-over contest is highly likely. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After New Zealand's Defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast
The latest forecast from Pallekele indicates a sunny day transitioning into a clear evening with periodic clouds. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27°C, dropping to a cool 17°C during the nighttime session.
Critically for teams and spectators, the chance of rain during match hours is negligible. While there is a minimal 5 percent probability of precipitation during the day, this is expected to fall to 0 percent by the 7:00 PM IST start time. Northeast winds at approximately 5 mph will provide a light breeze, and humidity levels are forecasted at a manageable 50 percent. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha's Wife Sabba and Young Son Targeted by Online Abuse After T20 World Cup 2026 Defeat To England.
(Kandy) Pallekele Weather Live
Pakistan Semi-Final Qualification Chances
England's four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Colombo on 27 February has provided a vital lifeline for Pakistan, keeping their semi-final hopes alive by the narrowest of margins. With England topping Group 2 with six points, the race for the final semi-final spot now comes down to a direct battle of Net Run Rate (NRR) between New Zealand and Pakistan. The Black Caps have finished their Super 8 stage on three points with a significantly improved NRR of +1.432, meaning Pakistan (currently on one point with an NRR of -0.461) must not only defeat Sri Lanka in their final match on 28 February but do so by a massive margin.
To overtake New Zealand, Salman Ali Agha’s side will likely need a victory in the range of 60-70 runs (if batting first) or a chase completed within approximately 14–15 overs, depending on the exact scores. While the mathematical path is clear, Pakistan faces a daunting task against the co-hosts to bridge the substantial NRR gap and secure a place in the final four.
